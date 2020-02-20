|
|
Steven Deutsch
1937-2020
Steven Deutsch led a rich and varied life as a social justice leader, Quaker activist, professor, labor educator, husband, father, son, and friend. His wholehearted engagement with the struggles of our times, to make the world a better place, was matched only by his joyful love for his family. Steve died on February 10, 2020 after a brief illness. The world was indeed a better place because he walked among us.
Steve arrived in Chicago as a refugee from Nazism, fleeing Vienna with his parents Drs. Joseph and Ella Deutsch, as well as his sister Hanne in 1938. As a youth, Steve went to Circle Pines Center, a haven for progressive ideas. It was there that he first learned of pacifism, Quakerism, the co-op movement, and the broader social and economic movements of the times. At Oberlin College, Steve studied sociology and proved to be a brilliant student as well as an activist for peace and social justice. During his first year at college he would be forever changed when he met the love of his life, Elizabeth (Beth) Gale. Steve started his family and professional life while he was a graduate student at Michigan State. His first professorship was at Case Western Reserve in Cleveland, and he would ultimately lead a long career in the Department of Sociology and LERC at the University of Oregon. All the while, Steve and Beth focused on raising their family and being active in the civil rights and peace movements. Beth and Steve loved to travel together and took regular family trips as well as numerous international adventures for his academic work.
Despite his illustrious career, Steve always exclaimed that being a husband, father and grandfather were the most wonderful and joyful parts of life. Steve is predeceased by parents Joseph and Ella Deutsch, sister Hanne Sonquist, cousin Zoe Snyder, wife of nearly 60 years, Beth, and daughter Pamela Deutsch. He is survived by son Peter Deutsch (wife Susie, grandchildren Max, Teo), daughter Jennifer Bender (husband Mason, grandchildren Ella, Rachel, Ava), son-in-law Ken Brettmann (grandchildren Alex, Joe, Sidonia), as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.
Donations can be made in his name to the American Friends Service Committee or CALC.
A memorial will be held at the Eugene Friends Meeting on March 14 at 2pm.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020