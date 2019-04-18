|
Steven James Roemer was born to Ruth and Walter Roemer in Los Angeles, California on July 16, 1946.
July 16, 1946 -
March 13, 2019
Steve moved to Eugene in 1980 where he joined Joe Romania Chevrolet. He quickly became Sales Manager, would go onto hold different sales and management roles, and later moved into Fleet Sales. He stayed with the company when it was acquired by Kendall Auto Group in 2002 and served for 39 loyal years.
Steve married Kathy Thomas in 1980 and they were married for 26 years. On April 19, 2009 he married Frances Workman. Steve is survived by his wife, Frances, brothers David and Chriss, and children Rebecca, Michele, Mitchell, Allison, Kevin, and Wesley. Steve loved his family, his animals, the Oregon Ducks, and Seattle Mariners!
A small family gathering will take place to remember Steve's life on Saturday, April 27th at the Eugene Boulders on the River at 2pm.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Apr. 18, 2019