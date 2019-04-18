Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Roemer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven James Roemer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Steven James Roemer Obituary


Steven James Roemer
July 16, 1946 -
March 13, 2019

Steven James Roemer was born to Ruth and Walter Roemer in Los Angeles, California on July 16, 1946.

Steve moved to Eugene in 1980 where he joined Joe Romania Chevrolet. He quickly became Sales Manager, would go onto hold different sales and management roles, and later moved into Fleet Sales. He stayed with the company when it was acquired by Kendall Auto Group in 2002 and served for 39 loyal years.

Steve married Kathy Thomas in 1980 and they were married for 26 years. On April 19, 2009 he married Frances Workman. Steve is survived by his wife, Frances, brothers David and Chriss, and children Rebecca, Michele, Mitchell, Allison, Kevin, and Wesley. Steve loved his family, his animals, the Oregon Ducks, and Seattle Mariners!

A small family gathering will take place to remember Steve's life on Saturday, April 27th at the Eugene Boulders on the River at 2pm.

Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.