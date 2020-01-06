|
"Actual" Steven Laird McLean
4/20/1974 - 12/28/2019
In the early morning of December 28, 2019, surrounded by love in a room overlooking the McKenzie River, "Actual" Steven McLean walked down the forest path and on to his next adventure, four months after being diagnosed with Angioimmunoblastic T-cell Lymphoma. Services and celebrations will be announced at a later date.
Born in Eugene, Oregon to Karen and Jim McLean, and big brother Scott, Steve graduated from Churchill High School in 1992.
In the early 1990s, he began his decades-long service to the Oregon Country Fair family. It was here, surrounded by friends, where Steve felt most comfortable and it was here the name "Actual Steve" came into being. Actual began his early Fair life with the Youth Stage, later moving on to Pre-Fair Crew Services. His most recent volunteer position was with the Camping Crew as co-host of Marshall's Landing.
Steve was, and continues to be, both a light and a rock in the lives of many. He was a photographer of great talent and an avid fly fisherman. An accomplished landscaper and gardener. A cultivator of long conversations and of longer wordless walks. A champion of laughter and a professional curmudgeon. At his core Steve was a lover of nature, a taker of the backroads and a collector of experiences, picking up each one like a sacred pebble and putting it in his pocket, holding them closely to share later with the people he loved. He was a truly kind man.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020