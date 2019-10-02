|
Sue Peterson
September 4, 1935 - September 17, 2019
On the evening of September 17, Sue Anne Schaefer Peterson of Eugene died at the age of 84. One of three daughters of Carita and Ben W. Schaefer, Sue grew up in Ames, Iowa, and lived in Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, and Alaska, before moving to Eugene in 1974 with her four children. She completed a Master's Degree at the University of Oregon and worked as an elementary school teacher and school counselor.
Sue loved classical music, gardening, reading, solving puzzles, and most all teaching, whether it was how to bid a bridge hand or write an essay. After retiring she traveled the country in her motor home "Beluga" and never stopped loving the outdoors—camping and exploring the Pacific coast, mountains, forests, and lakes.
She grew up playing the piano and listening to operas on the radio on Saturdays with her grandmother, and in high school learned to play the local campus carillon.
Always passionate and independent, Sue was an energetic volunteer for many years at the Eugene Public Library and the Oregon Bach Festival. She was an active member of the Unitarian Church, where she made music and cared for many friends over the years.
She is survived by her sister Martha; her four children, Ben, Andrew, Jennifer, and Daniel; and seven grandchildren.
MEMORIAL SERVICE, open to the public:
Please join Sue's family for memories, music, and food.
Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 2:00 PM
Unitarian Universalist Church in Eugene
1685 W. 13th Ave.
uueugene.org or call (917) 520-3163
