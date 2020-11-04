1/1
Sue Catherine Trent passed away on October 16, 2020. No service will be held.
Sue was born on January 11, 1937 to parents Ray and Dorothy Vogel in Benson, Illinois. After graduating from Roanoke High School in 1954, she attended Browns Peoria School of Business for secretarial training. She married Michael Trent on October 15, 1960.
Sue lived for a short time in Seattle, Washington before moving to Eugene, Oregon in 1970. She was an avid baseball and basketball fan. She enjoyed making her yearly trip to Seattle to watch the Mariners play. Along with her love of sports, Sue enjoyed reading and sewing.
Survivors include a daughter, Marnie of Eugene, Oregon and a son, Robert of Reno, Nevada; three brothers, Bob, Larry and Phillip Vogel; two grandchildren, Kelly and Dylan.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 4 to Nov. 8, 2020.
