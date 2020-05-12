|
Suellen Laing
May 1, 2020
Suellen Laing, 79, passed away on May 1, 2020, in Eugene, Oregon. She was born in Eugene, Oregon to parents, Paul and Marguerite Hoven. Sue attended school in Eugene and graduated from Eugene High School/South Eugene High in 1959. On June 19, 1959, just days after her high school graduation she married the love of her life, Gerald (Jerry) Robert Laing. Together, they raised four children.
Sue was the ultimate homemaker and mother. She was an accomplished seamstress, even sewing her own wedding gown by combining her mother's and her mother-in-law's wedding gowns, in her high school home economics class. She sewed her children's school clothes for many years. Her chocolate chip cookies were a famous staple in the Laing house. Her children's friends flocked to the Laing house on cookie baking day. The Laing house was a gathering place for all four children's friends throughout the years and Sue warmly welcomed each and everyone who came through the door.
After their children were raised, Sue and Jerry began spending winters in Palm Desert, CA. They took up golf during their early years in Palm Desert. They both became quite proficient and enjoyed spending time on the golf course together. In fact, their enjoyment was so great that they joined the Eugene Country Club so that they could play year 'round. Sue enjoyed golfing in ladies' leagues and developed many close friendships that she deeply treasured. Sue did have a hole-in-one at Woodhaven Country Club.
Sue loved reading, tending to her flowers and yard, cooking, shopping, and watching all sports. She absolutely LOVED her Oregon Ducks and was decked out in her Duck gear for every single game. Sue loved the beach and treasured an annual beach trip with her her daughters, daughters-in-law and grandchildren. Sue loved the sunshine and continued the yearly trip to Palm Desert after the passing of Jerry in 2013. While there, she enjoyed going to various venues to listen to music. Sue's greatest love, by far, was her family. She was immensely proud of all of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was our biggest fan and our biggest cheerleader. She absolutely treasured time spent with her family. She was loved deeply by all of us. We could not have had a better mother/mother-in-law/grandma/nana/great grandma and she will be sorely missed. We do find comfort in knowing that Jerry and Sue are reunited in Heaven.
Suellen is predeceased by her husband, Jerry; her parents; her brother, Skip. She is survived by her children: Cindy and Tom Greider, Cheryl Giblin, Robert and Wendy Laing and Brent and Michelle Laing; 14 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Eugene Kidsports or a .
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from May 12 to May 17, 2020