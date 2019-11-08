Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for SuJo Schifferdecker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SuJo Schifferdecker


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SuJo Schifferdecker
March 20, 1939 - October 4, 2019
On October 4th, SuJo passed from this world to the next peacefully, with grace, and on her own terms.
SuJo was the eldest of seven children. Caring for six siblings prepared her for life as a Registered Nurse, wife, mother and grandmother. She loved the outdoors and camping, especially with her grandsons.
SuJo is survived by her loving husband, Robert; her daughter, Mary Beth; her son and daughter-in-law, Charles and Deanna; four grandsons, two great grandsons, and a great granddaughter.
We will miss her very much.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SuJo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -