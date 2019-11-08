|
|
SuJo Schifferdecker
March 20, 1939 - October 4, 2019
On October 4th, SuJo passed from this world to the next peacefully, with grace, and on her own terms.
SuJo was the eldest of seven children. Caring for six siblings prepared her for life as a Registered Nurse, wife, mother and grandmother. She loved the outdoors and camping, especially with her grandsons.
SuJo is survived by her loving husband, Robert; her daughter, Mary Beth; her son and daughter-in-law, Charles and Deanna; four grandsons, two great grandsons, and a great granddaughter.
We will miss her very much.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019