Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Arnold
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Arnold


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan Arnold Obituary
Susan Arnold
03/24/1946 - 12/18/2019
Susan J. Arnold of Springfield passed away on December 18, 2019. She married John D Arnold December 4, 1964. She is survived by her son, Kurt Arnold of Springfield, Kelly Hemphill of Bend, 4 sisters, 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. A celebration of life with a reception to follow will be held Saturday, February 8, 11 AM at Northwood Christian Church, 2425 Harvest Ln, Springfield OR
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 29 to Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -