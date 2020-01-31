Home

Northwood Christian Church
2425 Harvest Ln
Springfield, OR 97477
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Northwood Christian Church
2425 Harvest Ln
Springfield, OR
View Map
1946 - 2019
Susan Arnold Obituary
Susan Arnold
03/24/1946 - 12/18/2019
Susan J. Arnold of Springfield passed away on December 18, 2019. She married John D Arnold December 4, 1964. She is survived by her son, Kurt Arnold of Springfield, Kelly Hemphill of Bend, 4 sisters, 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. A celebration of life with a reception to follow will be held Saturday, February 8, 11 AM at Northwood Christian Church, 2425 Harvest Ln, Springfield OR
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020
