Susan Dwoskin Susan Dwoskin, Ph.D, died Saturday March 30th of heart failure and complications from esophageal cancer. She was 67 years old.
1951 - 2019
Susan was born July 15, 1951 in Los Angeles, CA and has lived in Eugene for over 25 years, teaching 5th grade in the 4J school district (River Road and Edison), and earning a doctorate and teaching as an adjunct professor in the Department of Education Studies at the University of Oregon.
Survivors include her mother, Laura Gottesman Dwoskin, her two sons, Kai Ruderian and Sam Jacobs, her partner Desmond Crooks, MD, and her two sisters, Leia Hart and Keri Homolka.
Deeply passionate about teaching students democracy and their rights as citizens, one of Susan's favorite quotes was, "If you don't know your rights, you don't have them!" Susan, and her love for democracy, life, and learning, will be dearly missed by many.
A Celebration of Life followed with a potluck dinner will be held on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at 4:00 PM at Saraha Nyingma Buddhist Temple, 477 E. 40th Ave., Eugene, OR 97405.
Arrangements by Sunset Hills Funeral Home.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Apr. 8, 2019