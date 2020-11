Susan Easton12/30/1959 - 11/7/2020On November 7th, 2020, Susan (Roberts) Easton passed away in Eugene, OR at the age of 61. Susan was born on December 30th, 1959 in Santa Cruz, CA to Ronald and Judy Roberts. On February 14th, 1981 she married Jerry Easton and they raised her daughter Camille Gandolfi, their children Jesi and Benjamen and his daughter Lily Clay. https://everloved.com/life-of/susan-easton/ Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy