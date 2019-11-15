|
|
Susan Grace Doll
04/23/1955 - 11/10/2019
On 11/10/2019, Susan Grace Doll passed away peacefully in Eugene, OR.
She was an artist and enjoyed beading, decoupage, and making dream catchers.
Susan was born on 04/23/1955 in Omaha, NE to Leo and Marilyn Doll. She made her home in Springfield, OR in 1973 where she raised her six children.
She is survived by two siblings Linda and Brother Bill, six adult children, Richard Wynn, Lishon Morton, Dawn King, Michelle King, Billy King, Daniel Doll, fifteen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
There will be a Celebration of Life on 11/23/[email protected] her son, Richard's home 952 M Street in Springfield. Everyone is welcomed. Come and share your stories and say your final goodbyes.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019