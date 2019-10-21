|
Susan Iverson
01/02/1945 - 10/10/2019
Susan Iverson, 74, of Eugene, passed away from her battle with cancer October 10 at her home with her daughter Erin by her bedside. She will be remembered for her kindness, sense of humor, and intelligence, as well as her affection for her beloved cat Mo. Born Susan Kay Myers in Aberdeen, Washington, to Harold and Ethel Myers, she was the second of four children and grew up primarily in Port Angeles, Washington, and Medford, Oregon. Susan then moved to the Los Angeles area where she began her life-long career in computer programming. It was there she met her husband, Dennis Iverson. They were married in 1969, and in 1972 they relocated to Eugene. Susan held computer programming and systems analysis positions with Farwest Steel Corporation and Lane Community College, where she retired in 2018. Susan was predeceased by her husband, and her sisters Lee Myers and Rita Brubaker. She is survived by her daughter, Erin Iverson of Tacoma, Washington, and her brother, Robert Myers of Mesa, Arizona. An informal memorial gathering will be held at a later date next spring. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to Greenhill Humane Society.
