Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andreason's Cremation & Burial Service Inc
320 N 6Th St
Springfield, OR 97477
(541) 485-6659
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Iverson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Iverson


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan Iverson Obituary
Susan Iverson
01/02/1945 - 10/10/2019
Susan Iverson, 74, of Eugene, passed away from her battle with cancer October 10 at her home with her daughter Erin by her bedside. She will be remembered for her kindness, sense of humor, and intelligence, as well as her affection for her beloved cat Mo. Born Susan Kay Myers in Aberdeen, Washington, to Harold and Ethel Myers, she was the second of four children and grew up primarily in Port Angeles, Washington, and Medford, Oregon. Susan then moved to the Los Angeles area where she began her life-long career in computer programming. It was there she met her husband, Dennis Iverson. They were married in 1969, and in 1972 they relocated to Eugene. Susan held computer programming and systems analysis positions with Farwest Steel Corporation and Lane Community College, where she retired in 2018. Susan was predeceased by her husband, and her sisters Lee Myers and Rita Brubaker. She is survived by her daughter, Erin Iverson of Tacoma, Washington, and her brother, Robert Myers of Mesa, Arizona. An informal memorial gathering will be held at a later date next spring. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to Greenhill Humane Society.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now