November 4, 1951 - November 2, 2020
Susan Kay (Rundall) Nelson, born in Corvallis, OR on Nov. 4, 1951 passed on Nov. 2, 2020 two days shy of her 69 birthday in Eugene, OR.
Suzie left behind her beloved husband and best friend, Terry Nelson. She was a caring, nurturing mother to daughters Katie Preston and Kari Smith and to her son-in-laws Rudy Preston and Chris Smith. She adored and cherished her only grandchild, Pearl Preston. She is survived by her parents Jimmie and Fern Rundall and sisters Nancy Rundall-Fish and Carol Pratt.
She took many adventures with Terry and their family - backpacking, bicycling, skiing, loved the beauty of the Wallowa mountains, starry nights on the old McKenzie Pass, sunsets on the coast. Terry and Sue traveled the US and Canada first in an old tent trailer later opting for a tiny travel trailer with a bathroom for Sue.
Sue was master of many things - great cook, authored a family cookbook, enjoyed many crafts, prolific reader, competed with her dog Kona in dog agility winning many ribbons. She loved gardening. She grew beautiful flowers and produced an abundance of produce and fruit which she loved sharing with family, and friends. Every year Sue and Terry delivered hundreds of pounds of surplus vegetables and fruit to local food pantries. While focused on raising her family she excelled in every job she ever held - secretary, baker, lab technician, teacher, barista, real estate agent.
Terry and Sue lived all over the western US from Eugene, OR, St. Paul, MN, Moscow, ID, Spokane, WA, Olympia, WA, Anchorage, AK, West Linn, OR, and lastly to her Little Red Hen Ranch near Junction City.
Terry and Sue met at OSU fifty years ago and became avid Beaver women basketball fans. Attending many games, and they were thrilled when their Beaver women beat the rival Ducks.
They enjoyed square and round dancing for over 20 years making many lifelong friends therein.
We will miss her greatly but are thankful she's no longer in pain. Comforted by her spirit each of us will go forward with our lives to the best of our abilities as she would want us. We love you Suzie.
Sue's ashes will be scattered in her beloved Wallowa Mountains. We ask donations be made to a local food bank of your choice, the American Cancer Society
or National Multiple Sclerosis Society in her honor.
