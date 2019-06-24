|
On June 14, 2019, Susan (Sue) Kay Johnson died at the age of 70. Sue was born in Eugene, Oregon, to Daymon and Dorothy Martin in 1949. She graduated from Springfield High School in 1967 and later attended Lane Community College. She was the first female sheet metal apprentice in Lane County.
Susan "Sue" Kay Johnson
1949 - 2019
In 1984, she married Thomas Johnson and made her home in the Eugene/Springfield area. She worked at the family business as a sheet metal worker and bookkeeper for most of her life.
Sue loved spending time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren. She was known for her kind heart and contagious laugh. She found peace of mind through daily meditation for over 30 years. She liked reading, gardening and going to the coast.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Linda. She is survived by her husband Tom, daughter Ellie, and brothers Sid and Lynn. She will also be missed by her three grandchildren, countless cousins, and many close family members and friends.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on June 24, 2019