Susan Louise Belknap unexpectedly passed away on May 1st in Meridian, ID. She was born in Rugby, ND in 1941 and graduated from High School in Modesto, CA in 1958. Most of her adult life she called Eugene, OR home. Early in life she traveled the country as a stewardess on Trailways Bus Line; in 1976 she married Robert Belknap and was mother to two children (Jennifer and John). She returned to school in 1985 to become a nurse and graduated as a Registered Nurse from Lane Community College in 1987. She worked in the ER at Sacred Heart, then spent the rest of her career at the University of Oregon working as a travel nurse in the student health center. She retired in 2004 to enjoy traveling, playing golf, gardening, hiking, and playing bridge. True to her venturesome soul, she attempted to climb Mt Kilimanjaro at 67 and went skydiving at 73 for the first time. Her adventurous spirit and mischievous twinkle in her eye will be missed by all that knew her. She is survived by her son John Belknap and daughter Jennifer Belknap (Neth). A Celebration of Life will be held at the residence of Diane Cunningham; 41430 McKenzie Highway, Springfield, OR on Saturday May 18th, at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to or Natural Resources Defense Council can be made in Susan's name.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 14, 2019