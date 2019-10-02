|
Susan Mashak
July 17, 1955 - Sept. 30, 2019
SPRINGFIELD - Susan Marie Mashak of Springfield, died September 30th at the age of 64, of pancreatic cancer after a hard fought battle of two years. She was surrounded by her loving family at the time of her passing. Her service will be at St. Paul's Catholic Church October 8th at 1pm with a reception to follow at the Springfield Elks Lodge at 3:00.
She was an only child born July 17th 1955, in Springfield to Wilhelm and Bernadette Berg. She married her loving husband Dennis Mashak on May 1st 1976 in Springfield.
She attended Lane Community College earning her associates in dental hygiene. She worked in Eugene with Dr. Jenson for 26 years.
What set her apart from others was her smile and her loving spirit for everyone. She loved her work and her patients, and her dog Jazz. One of her great pleasures was attending Oregon Ducks football games, where she and her husband were long time season ticket holders. She enjoyed video lottery and traveling with her family and friends.
Survivors include her husband Dennis; a daughter, Stacey Hudson and her husband Kevin of Salem; a son, Ken Mashak and his wife Kelly of Springfield; and two granddaughters Mckenzie and Morgan.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to pancreatic cancer research at www.support.pancan.org <http://www.support.pancan.org> under Team Susan.
