Susan Reinoehl
01/2/1937 - 09/17/2019
Susan passed away from complications from Colon Cancer at age 82 on Sept. 17, 2019. She was in company of direct family throughout her last journey at in home care.
She was born in Phoenix AZ to parents of pioneer stock, (maiden name Perry). She was a graduate of Rogue River High School in 1954. After school she eventually left for So. California where she met her husband Earl Reinoehl who had returned from Germany with the US Army in 1961. They were married in 1962 and had 57 years together. They raised one son - Barry Reinoehl and Grandson Dustin Reinoehl, granddaughter Whitney Marie Reinoel, all of who survive her today. Moving back to Oregon in 1985 she and Earl settle in Veneta, where son Barry went to Elmira High School.
She was an avid Duck Football fan and an avid Elmira HS Booster Club member in the late 80's. Making many friends with her personality and support for any help where needed, she was a welcomed friend in the Veneta/Elmira community. In later years she worked in sales in Valley River Mall area companies.
For those who knew her, no explanation needed of her thoughtfulness and kindness to others.
A special thanks to the PeaceHealth Hospice people who helped make her last days a comfortable stay at her home.
No memoriums or gatherings are planned (as were her wishes).
My dearest, I miss you so much already.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sept. 23 to Sept. 29, 2019