Susan RoBards Keith
10/11/1960 - 06/19/2020
Susan RoBards Keith, 59, of Eugene, Oregon died on June 19, 2020. Susan is survived by her spouse, Jeanne Perry, her sister, Cynthia Keith, of Charlotte, NC, beloved cousins, nephew, niece and cherished friends.
Susan had a warrior-like stance in defense of equity and fairness, a love for animals and all living things, and tremendous loyalty to her family and friends, who deeply miss her intelligence, magnetic personality, wry humor, courage, gifts for language and music, and most of all her kind and hugely generous heart.
She was born on October 11, 1960, in Charlotte, North Carolina, to the late Priscilla Atkinson Keith and Rodney RoBards Keith. She received her Bachelors degree from Mount Holyoke College, and graduated cum laude from Emory University School of Law where she was a member of the Order of the Coif.
Susan first practiced law at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher and Flom in New York. Later she moved to Los Angeles and became Vice President at Universal Studios. Susan also enjoyed doing pro bono work, tirelessly contributing to the causes of battered women, expanding the definition of family to include gay and lesbian parents, and fighting for First Amendment freedoms. In recognition, she was awarded the Wiley M. Manuel Pro Bono Service Award by The State Bar of California.
Susan volunteered as a soccer coach with the Special Olympics, and was an advisor to the Gay Men's Health Crisis, and a board member of the AIDS Healthcare Foundation. She also served on the Boards of the Multiple Sclerosis Society in California and Oregon. Based on her service, Susan won numerous awards, at both the local and national levels, for her fundraising prowess and advocacy, including the Norman Cohn Hope award, the highest volunteer award for civic action. For her work on Disability Rights she was given a County of Los Angeles Commendation.
Susan was an accomplished writer and poet. She won the first-place prize in the Margaret Reid Traditional Verse Poetry contest and was a finalist for a number of other prizes including the New Letters, Alexander Cappon Award for Fiction, and the Fish International Poetry Prize. Her poems and short stories were published in various literary journals and collections.
In 2006, Susan and Jeanne, moved to Eugene where they were active in Soromundi: Lesbian Chorus of Eugene. Susan was an avid University of Oregon Women's Basketball fan and loved her courtside seat.
In Susan's favorite quote, lines that could have been invented specifically for her, Eleanor Roosevelt once wrote
"You gain strength, courage, and confidence by every experience in which you really stop to look fear in the face. You must do the thing which you think you cannot do."
A celebration of life will be held when safe gatherings are once again possible. Memorial donations can be made to the Southern Poverty Law Center, 400 Washington Ave., Montgomery, AL 36104.
