December 1, 1963 - January 15, 2019
Susana Galbis Bittner, age 55, passed peacefully on Jan. 15 from causes related to early onset dementia . She was born December 1, 1963 in Natchez, Mississippi to Ignacio and Sophia Galbis, who emigrated to the United States from Cuba a few years earlier. She was the youngest of four children.
Susana's father, a Romance Language professor, had several university appointments moving the family to Maine, New York, California, and Spain. Their household was full of extended family, cultural traditions and international experiences. She was proud of her Cuban heritage.
Susana worked 10 years in the travel industry as a cruise specialist. She then spent 10 years in the Admissions department at the University of Oregon and retired from Levi Strauss' financial department in 2014. Susana was a loyal friend and coworker, was very creative as an artist, gardener and quilter, and loved to have fun. She had a sweet and positive spirit, a wicked sense of humor, and was a great story teller. She had immense passion for all animals and especially her assorted dogs, cats and birds.
She is survived by her husband John Bitter and his children Jessup and Manutea, her brothers Pio, Ignacio, and Ricardo, many extended family members and friends, and her beloved doggies Stella and Milo. We will miss her so very much.
To celebrate Susana's life, please join together on Saturday, Feb. 23rd at 12:00 PM at St. Thomas More Catholic Newman Center, 1850 Emerald St for a celebration of life mass followed by a social in the community center onsite. Susana loved flowers, but please consider a donation to Greenhill Humane Society in her honor.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Feb. 10, 2019