Susann Maria Malpass
September 14, 1950 - February 1, 2020
Susann Malpass died from cancer February 1, 2020 at home surrounded by family. She was born in Fulda Germany on September 14, 1950 to Helmut & Sophia Schatz. Susann married Glen Malpass on June 4th, 1971 who was stationed in the Army there. They left Germany for Oregon in June 1971, where they have lived in Harrisburg, OR, ever since. They were married for 48 years.
She is survived by Glen, her 2 children, Stephanie MacKimmie (Mike) of Harrisburg, Michael (Karli) of Harrisburg. She is also survived by 4 grandsons, Brett, Brenden, Kaleb, & Cash.
Susann worked at McKenzie Willamette Hospital for 39 years. She loved cooking & baking & canning. She loved to fish at Diamond Lake. Susann is also survived by his sisters & brothers, Dieter, Michael & Gabriella, all of Germany, & Sybille of Kentucky.
Arrangements entrusted to Andreasons Springfield Cremation Center.
There will be a celebration of life on June 13, 2020. It will be held on family property at the end of Crossroads Lane West off Coburg Road between Coburg & Harrisburg start at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Bristol Hospice or Coburg Fire Dept.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Feb. 17 to Feb. 23, 2020