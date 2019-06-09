|
Susanna "Sue" Lee Broadwater, 66 of Cottage Grove, OR passed away on May 17, 2019. She was born on April 26, 1953 in Los Angeles, CA to parents Glenn and Susanna Broadwater. Sue worked in the hospitality convention service industry in Los Angeles, CA. She was an entrepreneur; owning and operating her own business called Keep-N-Touch providing a card/newsletter service to businesses. She was the clerk of the session and church administrator for the Cottage Grove First Presbyterian Church. Sue loved to read and she created fantastic needle point work. Sue attended Curves, was a Past Honored Queen of Job's Daughters, member of Eastern Star and Optimist Club. Sue is survived by her brothers Stephen and William Bret Broadwater. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on June 15, 2019 at The First Presbyterian Church, 216 S. 3rd Street, Cottage Grove, OR 97424. Arrangements in the care of Smith Lund Mills Funeral Chapel, Cottage Grove, OR.
Susanna "Sue" Lee Broadwater
1953 - 2019
