Susanna was born in Long Beach, California. She is survived by father Wess Feeler, Sr., daughter Tena, son Ryan, brother Wess Feeler, Sr., grandchildren Brogan and Ethan, sister-in-law Liz Feeler and niece, Janelle Feeler.
Susanna Marie Sammis
September 8, 1959 -
February 17, 2019
Susanna grew up in a military family, traveling and living on the naval bases her father was stationed at, around the Pacific Rim, then settling with her family in Langlois, Oregon. She attended Multnomah School of the Bible, in Portland, Oregon, then on to earn her Bachelor's Degree from University of Oregon in Eugene, and worked as a social worker thereafter. She devoted her life to Jesus and the care and help of the homeless and was a devoted advocate for the mentally ill. She served on many boards in Lane County, Oregon. Most of Susanna's volunteer work stemmed from twelve years at NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness).
At the end of Susanna's illness, pulmonary hypertension, she found great comfort and hope in Jesus.
We will miss your laugh and caring spirit, Susanna. You are in God's loving arms. No more pain or tears. No more suffering.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on June 9, 2019