Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rest-Haven Memorial Park Funeral Home
3900 Willamette St
Eugene, OR 97405
(541) 345-8521
Resources
More Obituaries for Suzanne Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Suzanne Estelle Mary Jones


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Suzanne Estelle Mary Jones Obituary
Suzanne Estelle Mary Jones
07/25/1936 - 02/04/2020
Suzanne Estelle Mary Jones of Eugene, died Tuesday, February 4, 2020. She was 83 years old.
Suzanne was born July 25, 1936 in Salem, Oregon to Claude and Rachel Matthis. She married LaVern Jones September 14, 1958 in Salem, Oregon.
Suzanne graduated from Salem High School in 1954. She served in the Women's Army Corp. and graduated from O.T.I. in Klamath Falls and worked at Klamath County Juvenile office. She lived and then retired in Eugene, Oregon.
She is preceded in death by her husband LaVern Jones and her brother Stuart Matthis. She is survived by her brother Bruce Matthis (Bonnie) of Mehama, Oregon, her sons Timothy (Rita) of Raleigh, North Carolina, Christopher (Tammy) of Navarre, Florida, Matthew (Loralee) of Eugene, Oregon, 4 grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren and 1 great step-grandchild.
No Service is planned. Inurnment will be at Rest Haven Memorial Park in Eugene, Oregon.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Suzanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -