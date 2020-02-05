|
Suzanne Estelle Mary Jones
07/25/1936 - 02/04/2020
Suzanne Estelle Mary Jones of Eugene, died Tuesday, February 4, 2020. She was 83 years old.
Suzanne was born July 25, 1936 in Salem, Oregon to Claude and Rachel Matthis. She married LaVern Jones September 14, 1958 in Salem, Oregon.
Suzanne graduated from Salem High School in 1954. She served in the Women's Army Corp. and graduated from O.T.I. in Klamath Falls and worked at Klamath County Juvenile office. She lived and then retired in Eugene, Oregon.
She is preceded in death by her husband LaVern Jones and her brother Stuart Matthis. She is survived by her brother Bruce Matthis (Bonnie) of Mehama, Oregon, her sons Timothy (Rita) of Raleigh, North Carolina, Christopher (Tammy) of Navarre, Florida, Matthew (Loralee) of Eugene, Oregon, 4 grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren and 1 great step-grandchild.
No Service is planned. Inurnment will be at Rest Haven Memorial Park in Eugene, Oregon.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2020