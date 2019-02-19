|
August 13, 1944 - February 9, 2019
Suzanne Lynn Barnes passed away at age 74 on February 9, 2019 at her home in Eugene, Oregon. Sue was born on August 13, 1944 in Eugene to the late Dorothy Lillian Seamans and the late David Lloyd Seamans. She grew up in Springfield, surrounded by a large extended family. Suzanne graduated from Springfield High School in 1962.
She attended the University of Oregon for a year and that is where she met her husband Mike Barnes They were married November, 29, 1964. In 1967, they had their first child, Cheryl, in Germany where Mike was serving in the Army as a captain in the military police. They returned home to Eugene in 1969. In 1970 they added another daughter, Terri, to their family, followed by a son, Andrew, in 1972.
In 1974 Sue and her family moved to North Idaho for Mike's work. They lived there until 1986. During that time, Sue raised her children, worked part time, and earned her associates degree from North Idaho College. She also organized the senior party for Cheryl's graduating class.
They followed Mike's work back to Oregon and lived in Glide, where Sue organized two more senior parties for Terri and Andrew. She and Mike then moved to Las Vegas, New Mexico in 1991. It was here they became involved in Immanuel Lutheran Church, as well as making many friends.
They moved again in 1995, to Clarion, Pennsylvania. Sue was active serving in Grace Lutheran Church and helped to start a thrift shop to benefit Clarion Hospital. Sue enjoyed her time in Clarion and the friends she made. After Mike retired in 2002, they returned to Eugene to be close their children, grandchildren, and their beloved Oregon Ducks.
In addition to her volunteer work, Sue was a talented artist, seamstress, gardener, and cook. She loved spending time at the Oregon Coast. She was never happier than telling stories about her family to her grandchildren while baking or preparing a meal for them. Her love has a lasting legacy with all those she encountered in her life.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Stan Seamans. She is survived by her husband Mike; her daughters and sons-in-law Cheryl and Mike Adcock, Terri and Matt Jones, and her son and daughter in law, Andrew and Jessica Barnes; her brother, Wayne Seamans, her sister, Tricia Jensen, and their families; and her grandchildren, Ben and Justin Adcock, Liam and Aidan Barnes, Ethan and Ryan Jones.
Friends and family are welcome to attend the celebration of life service on Saturday, March 2 at 11:00 a.m. at Emmaus Lutheran Church, 1250 W 18th Street, Eugene, Oregon. Those who wish may donate in Suzanne's name to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation or Emmaus Lutheran Church.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Feb. 19, 2019