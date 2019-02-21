|
August 13, 1944 -
February 9, 2019
Suzanne Lynn Barnes passed away, after a hard fought battle with pancreatic cancer, at the age of 74 on February 9, 2019 at her home in Eugene, Oregon. Sue was born on August 13, 1944 in Eugene to the late Dorothy Lillian Seamans and the late David Lloyd Seamans. She grew up in Springfield, surrounded by a large extended family. Suzanne graduated from Springfield High School in 1962.
She attended the University of Oregon for a year where she met her husband Mike Barnes. They were married November, 29, 1964. In 1967, they had their first child, Cheryl, in Germany where Mike was serving in the Army. They lived in both Germany and England before returning home to Eugene in 1969. In 1970 they added a daughter, Terri, to their family, followed by a son, Andrew, in 1972.
In 1974 Sue and her family moved to North Idaho for Mike's work. They lived there until 1986. During that time, Sue raised her children, leading cub scouts and organizing events, such as her eldest daughter's graduation party. She also worked in a framing shop part time and pursued her passion by painting and selling her art. While in Idaho she earned her associates degree from North Idaho College.
They followed Mike's work back to Oregon and lived in Glide, where Sue continued to support her childrens activities including organizing two more senior parties for Terri and Andrew. She and Mike then moved to Las Vegas, New Mexico in 1991. It was here she became involved in the Immanuel Lutheran Church, pursued nursing studies and made many new and dear friends.
They moved again in 1995, to Clarion, Pennsylvania. Sue was active serving in Grace Lutheran Church and helped to start a thrift shop to benefit Clarion Hospital. Sue enjoyed her time in Clarion and the friends she made. After Mike retired in 2002, they returned to Eugene to be close her mother, children, grandchildren and their beloved Oregon Ducks.
In addition to her volunteer work, Sue was a talented artist, seamstress, gardener, and cook. She loved spending time at the Oregon Coast. She was never happier than telling stories about her family genealogy to her grandchildren while baking or preparing a meal for them. Her love has a lasting legacy with all those she encountered in her life.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Stan Seamans. Suzanne is survived by her husband Mike, her daughters and sons-in-law Cheryl and Mike Adcock, Terri and Matt Jones and her son and daughter in law, Andrew and Jessica Barnes. She is also survived by her brother Wayne Seamans, sister, Tricia Jensen and their families; and her grandchildren, Ben and Justin Adcock, Liam and Aidan Barnes, Ethan and Ryan Jones.
Friends and family are welcome to attend the Celebration of Life service on Saturday, March 2 at 11:00 a.m. at Emmaus Lutheran Church, 1250 W 18th Street, Eugene, Oregon. Those who wish may donate in Suzanne's name to either Emmaus Lutheran Church Women's Association or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Feb. 21, 2019