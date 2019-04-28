|
|
A Celebration of Life will be held at Willamette Oaks on Saturday, May 4 at 2:00 p.m. with a reception to follow.
Suzanne Monahan
1928 - 2019
She was born on July 16, 1928 in Rochester, NY to Spencer M. and Lucille V. Phillips.
Contributions may be made to Women's Space or the Eugene Raptor Center.
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Apr. 28, 2019