Suzi Creech
August 24, 1948 - September 10, 2019
Suzi Creech, 71, passed away Tuesday, September 10th at her home in Junction City, OR. She is survived by her husband, Jim, her children, Jason and his wife Tiana, Heather and her husband Tyson, and her four grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at Shadow Hills Country Club on Sunday, September 29th at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to the Lane Community College Foundation for Shining Star Scholarships.
