Sylvia Nelson


1958 - 2019
November 20, 1958 - October 5, 2019

Sylvia Nelson, "Sly", age 60, went to meet her Lord Jesus, October 5th, 2019, in Eugene, OR; of natural causes. Born Nov. 20th, 1958, in Karlsruhe, Germany. Survived by mother, Ruth Rankin, step-father Ernie Rankin, brothers Joe and wife Linda, and David, with his wife Kathleen, nephew Tyler, and nieces Savannah, Lindsay, and Lily; sister Donna, and two nieces, Patricia with husband Troy; and, Kristine, with her husband David, and grand nephews Blake and Ayden; and, uncle Bruno and aunt Trudel, in Neustadt, Germany. Sylvia was a Willamette High Cheerleader, graduating in 1976. She also graduated from Merrill Davis Business College as "Executive Secretary". She worked several years for the FAA at the Eugene Airport. Her shorthand speed was phenomenal! She loved sewing and crochet, and especially loved her family; and, church family. A quiet, sweet spirit. Seldom missed church and adult Sunday School. Very much missed, for sure. Memorial service is on Saturday, Nov. 16th, at 11:AM; at, Westside Baptist Church, 1375 Irving Rd., at the NW Expressway, Eugene.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019
