Talmadge Stiles


1924 - 2020
December 9, 1924 - January 28, 2020
Talmadge Stiles of Springfield passed away January 28, 2020, he was 95. He was born December 9, 1924 in Dillsboro, North Carolina to Hicks and Alice Stiles.
Before coming to Oregon, he worked with the TVA some time before joining the Army in 1943. He served with the 5th division in Europe and was in the Battle of the Bulge with the Army Air Core for the last year before discharge.
He married Opal Louise Luckey on September 14, 1947 in Springfield, Oregon. He worked for Weyerhauser for 40 years as a machinist.
Talmadge loved to hunt and fish in Central Oregon, growing apples and gardening. He was a member of Northwood Christian Church for many years.
He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Major Family Funeral Home in Springfield. A private interment will be at Mt. Vernon Cemetery.
Visit majorfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest book.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020
