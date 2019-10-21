|
|
Tamara "Tami" Falk Durbin
February 14, 1958 - October 15, 2019
Tami was born in Eugene, OR to Everett and Phyllis Falk of Junction City, the youngest of four children. Tami attended Junction City High School and Lane Community College. She spent most of her early years working on her family's farm, and later worked for Harry & David for over two decades. She had been working with her sister at ABC Tax Services for the past 10 years. She spent many years volunteering with OSU Ladies Home Extension at the Long Tom Grange teaching cooking, foreign culture and various subjects.She passed away at home due to natural causes on October 15, 2019. She is survived by her two daughters Jennifer Devine and Kate Rogers, her former husband Roger Durbin, as well as her siblings Barbara Falk, Carole Beebe (Gordon) and Larry Falk. A celebration of life will be held at the Long Tom Grange in Junction City on November 2nd from 12-4pm.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 21 to Oct. 27, 2019