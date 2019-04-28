|
Born May 3rd, 1952 to James and LaDoris (Morningstar) Korthof, passed away at Riverbend Hospital March 26th, 2019. Ted attended Willamette High School before joining the Navy. After his time in the Navy, he worked many different jobs until eventually becoming a machinist. Ted is survived by his brother Lawrence Korthof, sister Suzan Mitchell (Doug), sister Peggy Casto (Scott), nephews Kyle Shephard (Ashley), Kory Casto (Paige), Brett Casto (Tristan), and nieces Shannon Kalapana (Tighran), and Hayley Casto. Ted is also survived by three great nephews and five great nieces. Ted was proceeded in death by his father James, mother LaDoris, and two nephews Ryan Casto and Sam Casto.
Ted "Uncle Ted" Allen Korthof
May 3, 1952 -
March 26, 2019
A celebration of life is planned for May 4th, 2019 at Emerald Park in Eugene from 1:00-3:00 pm.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Apr. 28, 2019