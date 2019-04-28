Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ted Korthof
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ted Allen "Uncle Ted" Korthof

Obituary Condolences Flowers



Ted "Uncle Ted" Allen Korthof
May 3, 1952 -
March 26, 2019

Born May 3rd, 1952 to James and LaDoris (Morningstar) Korthof, passed away at Riverbend Hospital March 26th, 2019. Ted attended Willamette High School before joining the Navy. After his time in the Navy, he worked many different jobs until eventually becoming a machinist. Ted is survived by his brother Lawrence Korthof, sister Suzan Mitchell (Doug), sister Peggy Casto (Scott), nephews Kyle Shephard (Ashley), Kory Casto (Paige), Brett Casto (Tristan), and nieces Shannon Kalapana (Tighran), and Hayley Casto. Ted is also survived by three great nephews and five great nieces. Ted was proceeded in death by his father James, mother LaDoris, and two nephews Ryan Casto and Sam Casto.

A celebration of life is planned for May 4th, 2019 at Emerald Park in Eugene from 1:00-3:00 pm.

Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.