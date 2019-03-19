Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ted Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ted Ezra Jones

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ted Ezra Jones Obituary


Ted Ezra Jones
March 6, 2019

Ted Ezra Jones passed away peacefully on March 6, 2019 at the age of 95.
He was a paratrooper in the Army and a WWII Veteran.
Most of his life he was a logger and a truck driver.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce, of 65 years, and grandson Duane.
He is survived by two sons Ron (Sharon) of Eugene and Don (Jan) of LaPine, granddaughter and caregiver Sheryl and four other grandchildren Greg, Julie, Stephanie, and Darcey, and 10 great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at Norkenzie Church of Christ, Sunday, March 24, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.