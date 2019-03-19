|
Ted Ezra Jones passed away peacefully on March 6, 2019 at the age of 95.
He was a paratrooper in the Army and a WWII Veteran.
Most of his life he was a logger and a truck driver.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce, of 65 years, and grandson Duane.
He is survived by two sons Ron (Sharon) of Eugene and Don (Jan) of LaPine, granddaughter and caregiver Sheryl and four other grandchildren Greg, Julie, Stephanie, and Darcey, and 10 great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at Norkenzie Church of Christ, Sunday, March 24, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Mar. 19, 2019