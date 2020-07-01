Ted Held
Ted Alan Held died on June 27th 2020. A life-long Oregonian and Eugenian, Ted graduated from Churchill High School in 1976. He loved the restaurant business, working for almost 20 years at the Oregon Electric Station, and over 20 years at the Wild Plum restaurant before it closed.
Always the quiet, strong, and kind person, loyal, but fiercely independent, Ted never forgot anything he read. He was the self-appointed family historian, very protective over others, but always with a dry sense of humor, he will be greatly missed.
Ted is survived by his Mom Frances Held, brothers and sisters; Nick, Tim, and David, Anne (Chuck), Lucy, Clara (Darren), along with numerous nieces and nephews, not to mention co-workers from the Oregon Electric Station who have been sending such appreciated letters of condolence and great anecdotal stories of Ted's qualities which we, and they, so appreciated. His father Lawrence, brother Ben, and sister Julie preceded him.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jul. 1 to Jul. 5, 2020.