Ted Shannon
August 8, 1932 - December 30, 2019
On Monday, December 30th, 2019, Ted Shannon of Leaburg, Oregon passed away peacefully at his home along the McKenzie River, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife Suzanne Shannon, his children Mike and Mark Shannon, Dani and John Dean, step-children Charles and Laura Baker, his 5 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren. Ted was preceded in death by his beloved son John Shannon, who passed away in 1982 at 19 years old.
Ted was born on August 8, 1932 in Phoenix, Arizona to Edna Maldonado and Theodore Naccorati. He spent much of his childhood in California, where he graduated from Santa Monica High School in 1950. Ted received his Bachelors in Education from the College of Idaho in 1956 and married his first wife, Sherrill Chadd, that same year. The pair had four children together and later divorced. Upon graduating college, Ted taught at Homedale High School and then moved to Oregon where he briefly taught at Ontario Jr. High, before settling in the McKenzie River in 1967. Ted taught at McKenzie School District for 27 years, retiring in 1994.
During his tenure at McKenzie, he met Suzanne Baker of Eugene, Oregon, marrying in 1995.
As a beloved teacher and football coach, Ted touched the lives of many young people in the McKenzie Valley area. He was heavily involved in the Big Brother Big Sister program, and spent much of his time at McKenzie mentoring and caring for his students.
Ted spent his retired years traveling with his wife Suzanne who he adored. They visited Ireland, Mexico, Hawaii, Alaska, the Carribean, and Europe. They were Oregon Ducks football season ticket holders, proud supporters of the Oregon Ducks Women's Basketball team, and part of the McKenzie A's Car Club, driving a 1929 Model A.
Ted was an incredibly charming man who always had a smile on his face. His students described him as mischievous and silly, but still warm and kind hearted. His family remembers his humorous spirit, generosity, joyfulness, and creativity. He loved fishing, wood working, football, tinkering in his garage, and spending time with his grandchildren. He will be missed.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on March 7th at 1:00 pm at McKenzie High School in the old gym. Everyone is welcome. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to A Family For Every Child. For an online version of the obituary please visit: https://www.musgroves.com/obituaries.cfm
