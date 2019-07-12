|
|
Tedra Ann Clearwater
January 8, 1979 - July 1, 2019
Tedra was born in Eugene, Oregon to Mike and Carol Clearwater. Tedra graduated from Junction City High School and the Lane Community College Nursing Program. She was a Nurse at McKenzie Willamette Hospital her entire 18 year career, which she was very proud of.
She is survived by her parents Mike and Carol, her sister Michelle, a niece Alaina, many extended family members, and her beloved beagles Cork and Tonic. Memorial Contributions can be made to the McKenzie Willamette Hospital Foundation or Best Martial Arts in Eugene.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from July 12 to July 14, 2019