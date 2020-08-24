Teresa Luce
09/01/1961 - 07/10/2020
Teresa Luce, better known as Teri, died peacefully at the age of 58 on July 10th, 2020 after having heart complications. Teri began her life as Teresa J. Smith born on September 1st 1961, to Michael and Donna Smith, of Springfield Oregon. Her siblings include her sister, Tami Brown, and her brother Scott Smith. She attended Thurston High School and graduated in the Class of '79. Teri is survived by her Husband David Luce, and five children; Garrett Mart, Kirstin Rinkle, Krystal Luce, Ashley Patterson, Lacey Luce, and her 7 grandchildren. Teri had a love for people; she was friendly and kind and would strike up a conversation with anyone she came across. She spent many of her years working in the community as a secretary at Weyerhaeuser, Pape Machinery, Roseboro Lumber, Springfield School District, and Timber Products. Her love for helping people led her to work with St. Vincent De Paul. There, she found her passion assisting others to find housing and employment, and opportunities to make a fresh start in life. Being a giver brought her fulfillment, and she often spent time befriending the homeless and inviting them to join her family for holidays. She loved taking care of people, bringing meals to elderly, and stepping up to help out when help was needed. She was known to bring freshly made goodies to every visit. No matter the occasion, you could count on her greeting you with a warm hug and a big smile. She saw the beauty in everyone, no matter their circumstance. Teri had an excitement and love for making things better. Her ability to transform trash to treasure should have been showcased to the world, but she didn't aspire for that. Instead, she aimed to bring delight to the children in her life, who seemed to be her endless inspiration. A celebration of life for Teri will be held on September 12th, 2020 at 4pm, at Jasper Christian Church. In lieu of flowers arrangements (though welcomed), Teri's family invites you to contribute to her memorial garden with something that can be planted in her memory, something that can continue to give back as she did. Teri's Gift, is a project her family is launching to continue to share her spirit of love, kindness, and generosity. For more information about attending her celebration of life or how to make a donation to Teri's Gift, please email giving4teri@yahoo.com
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy