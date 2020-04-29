|
Teresa Madden
April 14, 1947 - March 22, 2020
Teresa (Terry) Kaye Madden died on March 22, 2020 at the age of 73. She was born April 14, 1946 in Dawson, Minnesota to Lawrence and Myrtle Madden. Her father, Lawrence Madden, was a Navy pilot and so Terry grew up living all over the world before moving to Eugene with her family in 1965. Terry was a Pan Am and United flight attendant stationed in New York and San Francisco for over 30 years. She was a member of the Eugene Symphony Guild, and avid Duck fan, and a member of Central Lutheran Church. She was preceded in death by her parents Lawrence and Myrtle Madden, and brother Gary. She is survived by her sisters Lin Bruce and Betsy Kelm, three nieces and one nephew, and one grand-niece and grand-nephew. Terry loved her family and friends, and will be missed by them all. Service will be held in Wallace, South Dakota.
