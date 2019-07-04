Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Terrance Fitzpatrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terrance W. Fitzpatrick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terrance W. Fitzpatrick Obituary

Terrance W. Fitzpatrick

passed away

May 22, 2019

Terry was a longtime Friend and business owner in the Eugene area. Among his survivors are sisters Alice and Faye his daughter Mindy and son Terrance Allen, also his life partner Susie, step daughter Amy and several grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held July 7, 2019 at the Springfield McKenzie Eagles, 1978 Main Street Springfield Oregon. This will be from 3pm to 6pm.

Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

Published in Eugene Register-Guard on July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.