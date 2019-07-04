|
|
Terrance W. Fitzpatrick
passed away
May 22, 2019
Terry was a longtime Friend and business owner in the Eugene area. Among his survivors are sisters Alice and Faye his daughter Mindy and son Terrance Allen, also his life partner Susie, step daughter Amy and several grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held July 7, 2019 at the Springfield McKenzie Eagles, 1978 Main Street Springfield Oregon. This will be from 3pm to 6pm.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on July 4, 2019