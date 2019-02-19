|
February 22, 1920 - February 10, 2019
He was born in Eugene, Oregon to Henry Korn and Fannie Stewart and lived his entire life in Lane County. His earliest job was in Korns Bakery in Eugene. He built his first sailboat while still in High school and, along with his father, was a charter member of the Eugene Yacht Club. After his retirement in 1982 he built a 24-foot sailboat (the Korn-Tiki) and spent many hours sailing. Following a stint in the Air Force during World War II, he worked as a cabinetmaker and later as a nurseryman. He took up wood turning following open heart surgery in 2000 and made many wooden ornamentals. He designed and built spinning wheels, learned to spin fleece into yarn, then built two looms and made beautiful scarves.
He was the first Fire Chief at the Alvadore Fire Department and was active in Alvadore community affairs, including assistance in building of the Alvadore Christian Church and Alvadore Community Library and was a member of Lions Club and IOOF. He enjoyed fishing, exploring the Oregon Coast, square dancing and especially loved being a father and grandfather.
He married Lois Wellman in 1943. They divorced in 1970 and he married Donna (Leech) Doiel in 1972. He is survived by his wife, Donna, daughters Susan (Robert) Petersen, Sally (Bing) Ott, Anne Korn (Terry Way), Barbara (John) Hills, step children Micheal (Donna) Doiel, Claudia Doiel, Stephen (Connie) Doiel.
and grandchildren Owen (Lizzy) Ott, Katherine Ott, Stewart (Emily) Hills, and great grandchild Kaija Ott.
His daughter Sharan (Scott) Pirie preceded him in death.
Services will be held at the Alvadore Christian Church on Saturday, February 23 at 2:00 p.m.
Contributions in his memory to the Alvadore Community Library or the Alvadore Food Pantry (God's Food Box).
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Feb. 19, 2019