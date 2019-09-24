Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weddle Funeral Service
1777 North Third Avenue
Stayton, OR 97383
(503) 769-2423
Resources
More Obituaries for Terri Adams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terri Adams


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terri Adams Obituary
Terri Adams
01/14/1953 - 09/17/2019
Teresa (Terri) Christine Adams, 66, passed away on September 17, 2019 at a memory care facility in Salem. She was born in San Francisco at a military hospital. The family moved to Klamath Falls when she was a little girl where she grew up and graduated from Klamath Union High School in 1971. She spent the next two summers working at the Crater Lake Lodge where she discovered her passion for the great outdoors. Terri attended Oregon Institute of Technology and the University of Oregon before joining the Air Force in 1974. She worked in intelligence during the Vietnam War as a Wing Target Processing Specialist, supporting the 93rd Bombardment Wing's emergency order studying maps and telling the boys flying the B-52's where their targets should be. She also played softball for the Air Force as a Shortstop. After her time in the Air Force, she worked for the postal service for nearly 40 years until she retired in December of 2016. Through the years, she owned several Miniature Dachshunds (her babies) which provided her with great joy and happiness. She is survived by her 5 siblings, Michael (Vicki) Adams, Thomas Adams, Robert Adams, Marjorie (Dennis) Lewis and Janet (David) Garrett, 11 Nieces and Nephews, 14 Great Nieces and Nephews and 1 Great-Great Nephew.
At Terri's request, there will be no services. Please leave online condolences at Weddle-Funeral.com
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sept. 24 to Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terri's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now