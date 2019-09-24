|
Terri Adams
01/14/1953 - 09/17/2019
Teresa (Terri) Christine Adams, 66, passed away on September 17, 2019 at a memory care facility in Salem. She was born in San Francisco at a military hospital. The family moved to Klamath Falls when she was a little girl where she grew up and graduated from Klamath Union High School in 1971. She spent the next two summers working at the Crater Lake Lodge where she discovered her passion for the great outdoors. Terri attended Oregon Institute of Technology and the University of Oregon before joining the Air Force in 1974. She worked in intelligence during the Vietnam War as a Wing Target Processing Specialist, supporting the 93rd Bombardment Wing's emergency order studying maps and telling the boys flying the B-52's where their targets should be. She also played softball for the Air Force as a Shortstop. After her time in the Air Force, she worked for the postal service for nearly 40 years until she retired in December of 2016. Through the years, she owned several Miniature Dachshunds (her babies) which provided her with great joy and happiness. She is survived by her 5 siblings, Michael (Vicki) Adams, Thomas Adams, Robert Adams, Marjorie (Dennis) Lewis and Janet (David) Garrett, 11 Nieces and Nephews, 14 Great Nieces and Nephews and 1 Great-Great Nephew.
At Terri's request, there will be no services. Please leave online condolences at Weddle-Funeral.com
