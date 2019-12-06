Home

Terrie (Crabtree) Dodson


1949 - 2019
Terrie Dodson (Crabtree)
08/31/1949 - 12/03/2019
Terrie Dodson (Crabtree) of Eugene passed away December 3, 2019. She was born on August 31, 1949 in Lebanon to John and Lola Crabtree. Terrie was a graduate of McKenzie High School and married Kyle (Pape) Dodson on June 20, 1969. Terrie and Kyle made their home in Eugene and this past June celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Terrie worked as a nanny, housekeeper, meat wrapper, and held many positions during her 35 year career with Albertsons. She was also an avid crafter, and enjoyed gardening, fishing, spending time at the beach, and being with family.
She is survived by her husband Kyle, daughter Kim Andresen (and John), son Kevin Dodson (and Heather) seven grandchildren, three nieces, twin sister Merrie Paladijczuk, and her beloved dog Maggie.
A celebration of life (and potluck) will be held on March 28, 2020 from 2:00PM-4:00PM, at River Road Park at 1400 Lake Drive in Eugene. Please contact family for more information.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
