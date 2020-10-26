1/1
Terry Allen
1951 - 2020
Terry Allen
May 2, 1951 - October 20, 2020
Terry E. Allen, of Junction City, Oregon, passed away on October 20, 2020, at the age of 69. He was born May 2,1951, in Albany, Oregon to Erwin and Cora (Clark) Allen.
Terry graduated from Junction City High School in 1970. He enjoyed playing baseball and football and made lifelong friends of his teammates. He attended Oregon State University. Terry's heart was in agriculture. He worked in grass seed farming and seed warehouse operation.
Terry was a true family man. He is survived by his wife, Carla (Jensen) Allen, daughters; Kelsey Brannon and Carrie Allen, son-in-law, Gunnar Brannon and grandsons Easton and Graysen, his sister, Connie Pollard (Tom) and niece Jill.
Above all, Terry valued his family and many friends. He freely shared his humor, advice, and love for the land and animals. He will be greatly missed.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Terry Allen to Education Together Foundation, Tiger Alumni Class of 1970, P.O. Box 523, Junction City OR 97448.
Arrangements entrusted to Murphy-Musgrove Funeral Home. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 26 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Murphy-Musgrove Funeral Home
480 West 7th Street
Junction City, OR 97448
(541) 998-2152
