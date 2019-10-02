|
Terry Bekkedahl
Terry Bekkedahl, age 70, of Veneta, Oregon passed away at home on August 3rd surrounded by his family.
Terry was born in North Dakota to Kenneth and Marie Bekkedahl and as a young child moved to Southern California with the family. He graduated Chino High School and earned a BS in biology at CAL POLY University.
Terry and his wife Katheryne Berryman Bekkedahl were married 49 wonderful years.
Terry's 27 year career with the Oregon State Police began as a Trooper in Grants Pass, Oregon for 2 years and continued for 25 years in the Oregon State Crime lab in Springfield, OR, retiring as a Lieutenant.
Terry's hobbies were golf, fly fishing, camping and spending time with family. He coached many of his son's grade school soccer, basketball, baseball, and football teams. He was a loving son, brother, husband, father, and doting Papa to his two grandchildren.
Terry was actively involved and volunteered his time at O'Hara Catholic School and Marist High School where both his sons attended.
He is survived by his wife Katy, their son Erik and his wife Jamie, grandchildren Declan and Brienna, their son Brian, his mother Marie, and his sisters Sherry and Pam and many nieces and nephews.
A contribution in Terry's memory can be made to the .
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 2 to Oct. 5, 2019