Terry Lynn McKay
August 3, 1948 - September 27, 2019
Terry Lynn McKay (Jake) died on September 27, 2019. He was born in Fargo, ND. on August 3, 1948, but lived most of his life in Eugene, Oregon, where he graduated from Willamette High School in 1967. He moved to Tacoma, Washington in 1999, where he lived his final years. He was pre-deceased by his parents Evan and Ione McKay, and his sister Joan Wygle. He had 3 nephews and 1 niece. "Jake" loved the blues and old western movies. He had a big smile, quick wit, and was full of entertaining stories. He treated his best friends like family, all of whom will miss him very much. His best friends will have a private remembrance at the Oregon Coast.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019