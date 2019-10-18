|
|
Terry Reed
September 19, 1944 - October 16, 2019
Terry Reed of Springfield passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, October 16th at the age of 75.
Terry was born to Hazel and Keith Reed in Santa Barbara, California in September, 1944. He spent his childhood in Arizona and moved to Westfir, Oregon where he graduated from High School in 1963. He met his wife, Linda Stallings, in Oakridge, OR where they were married in 1968. They settled in Springfield where they raised their two children and spent many happy years in retirement together.
Terry worked in the lumber industry and worked at Rosboro Lumber Company as a shipping clerk for 30 years. He enjoyed riding dirt bikes, hunting, his '57 Chevy, baseball, spending time with his children and grandchildren and attending their various activities.
Terry is survived by his wife Linda of 50 years. His daughter, Tracy, her husband, Steve, and their children, Jeffrey and Evie. His son, Daryl, and his wife, Kelsey. His brother, Dale, and sisters, Marsha and Debbie.
Memorial service to be held at noon on Tuesday, October 22nd at Springfield Memorial Gardens, 7305 Main St., Springfield, OR. Reception to follow at Berean Assembly of God, 147 75th St., Springfield, OR.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019