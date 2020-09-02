1/
Teruko Yamada Turner
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Teruko's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Teruko Yamada Turner
8/30/1945 - 8/26/2020
Teruko Yamada Turner passed away in her sleep on August 26, 2020, in Eugene, Oregon at the age of 74. She died on the morning of her 48th wedding anniversary, four days short of her 75th birthday. Teruko was born August 30, 1945 in Kofu, Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan to Morio and Umeo (Wada) Yamada. She was the third of six children. After graduating from junior high school, she won a full scholarship to the Zenseien National School of Nursing at the leper hospital in Tokyo where she earned her LPN degree at the age of 17. She worked as an LPN at Shinjuku Koseinenkin Hospital while she attended high school at night. After high school she was recruited to the Zenseien RN program. Upon graduating as a RN, she stayed and worked as a nurse at the leper hospital and community.
She met her husband, David Turner, in 1970 at the local Episcopal Church they both attended in Tokyo. David was in Japan attending Sophia University. When they decided to get married, they wanted to be married by David's father who was the Episcopal Bishop of Kansas. They took the long way to Kansas, taking the Trans-Siberian Railroad across Russia, various trains all through Europe, and finally the Greyhound Bus across the U.S. They stopped just long enough in Topeka, Kansas to get married before returning to Japan so her husband could complete his undergraduate and master's degrees. Their daughter Reika was born in Tokyo in 1974.
Teruko and her husband moved to California in 1978 residing mostly in the Bay Area. While in California, Teruko was the school nurse for the Japanese Government sponsored school in San Francisco for the children of Japanese nationals working in the Bay Area. Teruko also worked in several assisted living facilities that catered to first generation Japanese Americans. Teruko's last job was at the Kimochi Home assisted living residence in Japan Town in San Francisco. This was a job she loved very much but had to retire due to ill health.
Teruko and her husband moved to Eugene, Oregon in early 2017 to be near their daughter and her family. Teruko wanted to be closer to the two loves of her life, her grandsons Hunter and Kenji. She loved to visit and dote over them making sure they kept up with their Japanese. (Grandmother only spoke Japanese with her husband, daughter, and grandsons.) When her health began to deteriorate, she enjoyed having Hunter and Kenji sit by her side. She also loved to hear Kenji on the violin, which he played for her everyday.
Teruko is preceded in death by her father, mother, and older sister, Machiko Ishikawa. She is survived by her husband David, daughter Reika Ignatius, son-in-law Michael Ignatius, grandsons Hunter and Kenji, and step-grandson Nathan Calvin. Teruko is also survived by her older brother Morie Yamada, younger sisters Shizue Sumiya and Mineko Hayashi, younger brother Morihisa Yamada, and brother-in-law Teruo Ishikawa, all living in Japan.
A memorial service for Teruko will be announced at a later time due to the current world wide pandemic.
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sep. 2 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Musgrove Family Mortuary
225 S Danebo Ave
Eugene, OR 97402
(541) 686-2818
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Musgrove Family Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved