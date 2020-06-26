Thelma E. Tubbs
4/15/1929 - 6/21/2020
Thelma was born near Flaxton, North Dakota to parents Millerd and Mildred Dammen. The family moved to Oregon in 1938.
She graduated from Eugene High School in 1947. She was a homemaker and a member of First Congregational Church.
Thelma was preceded in death by her parents, sister Betty, brother Loyd, and son Larry Tubbs.
She is survived by Dale Tubbs, Kenneth Tubbs, Marilyn Bounds, and Marlys Williams, four grandchildren, Julie, Jesse and Jeffrey Bounds, and Emilee Tubbs.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.