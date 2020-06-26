Thelma E. Tubbs
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thelma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thelma E. Tubbs
4/15/1929 - 6/21/2020
Thelma was born near Flaxton, North Dakota to parents Millerd and Mildred Dammen. The family moved to Oregon in 1938.
She graduated from Eugene High School in 1947. She was a homemaker and a member of First Congregational Church.
Thelma was preceded in death by her parents, sister Betty, brother Loyd, and son Larry Tubbs.
She is survived by Dale Tubbs, Kenneth Tubbs, Marilyn Bounds, and Marlys Williams, four grandchildren, Julie, Jesse and Jeffrey Bounds, and Emilee Tubbs.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lane Memorial Gardens/Lane Memorial Funeral Home
5300 West 11th
Eugene, OR 97402
(541) 343-1684
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved