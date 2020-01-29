|
|
Thelma Erma Clemons
5/13/1942 - 1/23/2020
With profound sadness we announce the passing of Thelma, loving wife, devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched.
Thelma passed away surrounded by her devoted family after a long fight with Leukemia on 1/23/2020. Thelma lived and past in Eugene. She was 77.
She is survived by adoring husband Marv, loving sons Jeff (daughter-in-law Stacy), son Tracy, and step children Ian and Amy.
Thelma was the
Cherished grandmother to Kelsie and husband Cameron, Jessica, Ryan, Perry and Vjak, Senica, Miya and Proud great grand mother to great grandson Lincoln.
Daughter to Beverly Whitley, sister to Connie and husband Mike.
A celebration of life will take place February 1st starting at 1:00
At 2814 Dahlia Ln
Eugene Or 97404
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020